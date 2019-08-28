JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,869,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $167,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $12,709,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,591,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,791 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.9% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $513,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHC. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,924. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $45.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.31 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.