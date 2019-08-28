JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $159.05 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,033,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,918 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.37% of Douglas Emmett worth $159,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,176,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,515,000 after buying an additional 378,247 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,003,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 140,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,438,000 after buying an additional 160,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 717,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,998,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 591,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,912,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of DEI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $41.44. 3,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,652. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.56.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.45 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

