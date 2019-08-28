JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $148.83 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,797,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517,108 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.06% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $148,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after acquiring an additional 273,631 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after buying an additional 355,804 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,659,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,245,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David D. Smith acquired 395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,796. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

SBGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

