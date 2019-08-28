JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $144.28 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 36.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,993,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $144,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $1,044,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 190.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 116,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Altice USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

In related news, Director Dennis Okhuijsen sold 551,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $13,611,031.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.55. 104,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.13 and a beta of 0.99. Altice USA Inc has a 1 year low of $14.49 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.