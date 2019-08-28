JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 196.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,312,614 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,504,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of Vodafone Group worth $135,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,253,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,773,000 after buying an additional 191,845 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,133,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,515,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of VOD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,758. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

