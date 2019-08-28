JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 20,023 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 760,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV were worth $128,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASR. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 252,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 69,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.33.

ASR stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.49. 931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,796. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a twelve month low of $127.95 and a twelve month high of $212.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.72 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

