JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.21. JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0206155 has a 52 week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 162 ($2.12).

