JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JPJ Group PLC (LON:JPJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,087.50 ($14.21).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) price objective on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPJ Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of JPJ traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 655 ($8.56). 21,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.80 million and a P/E ratio of 25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. JPJ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 571 ($7.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 844 ($11.03). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 669.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 695.85.

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

