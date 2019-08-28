Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Jerash Holdings (US) alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of JRSH remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,786. Jerash Holdings has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerash Holdings (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.