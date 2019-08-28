Jennison Associates LLC Takes $22.69 Million Position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 602,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 2U by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 528,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut 2U from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson cut 2U from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Macquarie cut 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other 2U news, insider James Kenigsberg sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $286,105.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,538,488.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory K. Peters acquired 72,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $1,009,394.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,522.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 154,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,302 over the last ninety days. 4.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TWOU remained flat at $$17.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 135,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,454,574. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 0.83.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.16. 2U had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

