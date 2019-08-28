Jennison Associates LLC Sells 97,488 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,824,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 97,488 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $17,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NN by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,964,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NN by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,401,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of NN by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 349,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,108,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NN by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 432,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 62,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NN news, EVP James Robert Atkinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $186,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.13. 1,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,144. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $256.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.61.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

