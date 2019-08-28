Jennison Associates LLC Sells 6,727 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,416,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.28% of GlycoMimetics worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 22.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

GlycoMimetics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 44,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,546. The company has a quick ratio of 17.54, a current ratio of 17.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. GlycoMimetics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.45.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on GlycoMimetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.45.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

