Jennison Associates LLC Sells 165,135 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 165,135 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen cut Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

NYSE MPC traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 56,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,725. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

In other news, Director James E. Rohr bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

