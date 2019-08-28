Jennison Associates LLC Sells 13,189 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $18,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $865,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,352,749.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $27,360.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,389.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,047 shares of company stock worth $1,563,496. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark set a $60.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

HURN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,554. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $44.78 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.