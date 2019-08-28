Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $20.43 Million Investment in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 603,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,434,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.33% of Forescout Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 994,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 923,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 883,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,046,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 77.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 567,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSCT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,104. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forescout Technologies news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 1,957 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $70,999.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of Forescout Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $147,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,024. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

