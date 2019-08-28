Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) a $33.00 Price Target

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.88% from the stock’s current price.
IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.
NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,706,000 after buying an additional 2,531,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,627,000 after buying an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.
