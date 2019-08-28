Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) a $33.00 Price Target

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) has been assigned a $33.00 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.88% from the stock’s current price.

IOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

NASDAQ IOVA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.81. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.14.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,355,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,410,000 after buying an additional 520,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,491,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,220,000 after buying an additional 2,688,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,023,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,706,000 after buying an additional 2,531,169 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,084,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,627,000 after buying an additional 1,002,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,391,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,122,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

