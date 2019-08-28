James J. Markowsky Purchases 20,000 Shares of Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock

Fuel Tech Inc (NASDAQ:FTEK) Director James J. Markowsky bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $16,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,754.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FTEK remained flat at $$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 67,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Fuel Tech Inc has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $19.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Fuel Tech had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $9.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. Analysts expect that Fuel Tech Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FTEK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Fuel Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 123,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55,215 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech in the second quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 28,616 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; ammonia injection grid and graduated straightening grid systems; and flue gas conditioning systems.

