James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,981.18

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,981.18 and traded as low as $2,094.20. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $2,150.00, with a volume of 6,367 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,042.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,986.08.

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

