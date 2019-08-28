iTicoin (ITI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50,509.00

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for $1.58 or 0.00015377 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. During the last week, iTicoin has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. iTicoin has a total market capitalization of $50,509.00 and $250.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00246721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.28 or 0.01288784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00092923 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000394 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

