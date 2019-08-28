iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises 5.0% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $21,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.00. 174,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,038. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.42. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $89.01 and a 1 year high of $122.97.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

