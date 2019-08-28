iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,867,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468,041 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 592,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,404,000 after acquiring an additional 436,396 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 335.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 552,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 425,646 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.44. 132,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,512,952. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $60.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

