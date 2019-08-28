iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Wharton Business Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Wharton Business Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 37.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 890,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,086,000 after buying an additional 34,328 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.06. 193,888 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.37.

