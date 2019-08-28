iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) is Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s 5th Largest Position

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. (BMV:IHI) by 69.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,791 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. comprises approximately 3.8% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. were worth $147,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

IHI stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.73. The company had a trading volume of 880 shares, compared to its average volume of 30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.37. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev. has a fifty-two week low of $2,806.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3,563.30.

