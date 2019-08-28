iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Raised by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,268,000 after buying an additional 17,304 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 292.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.12. The company had a trading volume of 58,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,944. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.47 and its 200 day moving average is $191.20.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

