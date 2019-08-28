InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other InVitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $73,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $537,791.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,547 shares of company stock valued at $3,799,811 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in InVitae by 2.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in InVitae by 14.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 21,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $23,901,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in InVitae by 61.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,928,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,323,000 after buying an additional 731,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. 60,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,478. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. InVitae has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative net margin of 83.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

