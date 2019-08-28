Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,427% compared to the typical daily volume of 884 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. 86 Research raised Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bilibili by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Bilibili by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bilibili by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

