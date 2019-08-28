Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 13,497 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,427% compared to the typical daily volume of 884 call options.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BILI. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. 86 Research raised Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bilibili in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.45. Bilibili has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $21.50.
About Bilibili
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.
