Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,349 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,697% compared to the average volume of 242 put options.

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.37. 1,744,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.76. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.32 and a 1-year high of $128.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $249,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $84,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,223,829.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,019 shares of company stock worth $457,363 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in J M Smucker by 10,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

