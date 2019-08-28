Investors Buy High Volume of Papa John’s Int’l Call Options (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 5,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 652% compared to the typical volume of 788 call options.

Shares of PZZA stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.22. 114,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Papa John’s Int’l has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $60.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.10.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.16%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.14.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $4,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth $121,272,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after buying an additional 924,298 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth $16,091,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter worth $15,484,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.