Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for New Relic (NEWR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New Relic (NYSE: NEWR) recently:

8/27/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/26/2019 – New Relic is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2019 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/13/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

8/12/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/8/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2019 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $73.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $125.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – New Relic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

8/7/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2019 – New Relic was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/7/2019 – New Relic was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – New Relic had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

8/7/2019 – New Relic was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – New Relic had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/19/2019 – New Relic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

7/17/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New Relic, Inc. is a software analytics company. The Company offers solution which includes application development, production monitoring, real-time analytics, mobile application management and digital transformation. Its products include new relic APM, new relic mobile, new relic insights, new relic services, new relic browser and new relic platform. New Relic, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

7/16/2019 – New Relic had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

7/12/2019 – New Relic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $56.31. The stock had a trading volume of 941,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,335. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.33.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.73 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $382,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Erica Schultz sold 4,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $252,631.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,904 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,947. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after buying an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 5.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 902.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

