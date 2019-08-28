Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Given a $325.00 Price Target by Argus Analysts

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) received a $325.00 target price from investment analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

Shares of INTU traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $282.15. The company had a trading volume of 76,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.76. Intuit has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $295.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. Intuit had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 29,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,723,713.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,668 shares of company stock worth $69,619,260. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

