Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck Sells 612 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $171,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.94. 1,482,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average is $258.76. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $295.77.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.69%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,013 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after purchasing an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 96.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,001,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,568,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4,951.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,303,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.