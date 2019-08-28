InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$34.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterRent REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.