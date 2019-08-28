Internet of People (IOP) Achieves Market Cap of $340,564.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $340,564.00 and $234,023.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000582 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinBene, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

