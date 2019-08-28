International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,277 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.59% of International Game Technology worth $15,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $160,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 40.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.58.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,063. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT).

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.