Intercontinental Hotels Group Plans Dividend of $0.40 (LON:IHG)

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,049 ($65.97) on Wednesday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,052.63 ($52.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,770 ($75.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,371.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,999.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target (up from GBX 4,700 ($61.41)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,928.57 ($64.40).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

