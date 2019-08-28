Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Trimmed by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $127,758.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

