Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Stock Price Up 44.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) rose 44.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.75, approximately 405,659 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,695,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTEC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intec Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Intec Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

