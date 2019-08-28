Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 703,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,328. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 271,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
