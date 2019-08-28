Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Director Richard W. Dugan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $222,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,770 shares in the company, valued at $753,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 703,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,328. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.23.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $59.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.19 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 271,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after buying an additional 270,795 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 255,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 121,038 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

