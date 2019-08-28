Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells 93,172 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 93,172 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $4,662,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $181,040.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $757,960.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Michael Arntz sold 10,945 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $523,171.00.

SMAR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 813,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,612. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 2.00. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $55.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.32.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 76.9% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

