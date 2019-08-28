Insider Selling: Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Major Shareholder Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $44,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,254. Cardlytics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $753.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

