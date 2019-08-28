Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Insider Sells 20,334 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) insider Vijay Mayadas sold 20,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $2,625,932.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. 108,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,241. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average of $118.23. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.34 and a 12 month high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

