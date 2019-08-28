INO COIN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15,688.00 (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One INO COIN token can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00019673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates. Over the last seven days, INO COIN has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. INO COIN has a total market capitalization of $345.59 million and approximately $15,688.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get INO COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00243959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.01294715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00019729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00093729 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022086 BTC.

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INO COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INO COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INO COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.