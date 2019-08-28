Informa (LON:INF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $786.12

Informa PLC (LON:INF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $786.12 and traded as high as $874.00. Informa shares last traded at $862.60, with a volume of 1,723,922 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INF. Citigroup cut shares of Informa to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 980 ($12.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Informa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 897.30 ($11.72).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 850.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 786.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In related news, insider John Rishton acquired 6,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

About Informa (LON:INF)

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

