InflationCoin (IFLT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.00

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and BiteBTC. InflationCoin has a market cap of $46,461.00 and $13.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InflationCoin has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00885350 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003499 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001014 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

