IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.50

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 201827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

IMPUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

