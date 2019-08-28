Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Down 37.4% in August

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,731,000.

NASDAQ:IMUX traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 40,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,769. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.68. Immunic has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $356.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.80). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IMUX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

