IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.62

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.00. IKONICS shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 3,225 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for screen printing, awards and recognition, and dye sublimation markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions.

