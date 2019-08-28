iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.06 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and approximately $173,270.00 worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00244897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.22 or 0.01299738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00019602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00093371 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022089 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec . The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here

iExec RLC Token Trading

iExec RLC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui, Ethfinex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

