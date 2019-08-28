ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.03% of ICU Medical worth $105,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 32.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 39,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ICU Medical news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,746,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcgrody sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.68, for a total transaction of $1,701,457.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,661 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,148. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,111. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.81. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $158.52 and a 12-month high of $312.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.98 and its 200-day moving average is $231.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.47 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.50.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

