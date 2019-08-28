ICE ROCK MINING Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One ICE ROCK MINING token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0886 or 0.00000865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $217,592.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00247973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01294095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020219 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00092994 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s genesis date was October 9th, 2017. ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 tokens. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

ICE ROCK MINING Token Trading

ICE ROCK MINING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICE ROCK MINING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICE ROCK MINING using one of the exchanges listed above.

